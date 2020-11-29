Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Nov 29 2020
Princess Angela called 'real role model' by Meghan Markle supporters

Sunday Nov 29, 2020

While most of the people are praising Meghan Markle for opening up about her tragic miscarriage in a New York Times essay, the haters of Duchess of Sussex are targeting her on social media for sharing her devastating experience.

While defending the former "Suit" actress her fans said that the hatred against Meghan Markle is rooted in racism.

Taking a dig at critics on social media a user sarcastically wrote, "Not only is Meghan Markle now Jamaican she apparently is also somehow responsible for Princess Diana’s death in 1997. Her haters really have to stretch to make it sound like their hatred is rooted in anything other than racism."

Amid the debate about Meghan's essay, a supporter cited example of Princess Angela, the first woman of African descent to marry into a reigning European dynasty.

"Before there was MM, there was Princess Angela. The first woman of African decent to marry into European Royalty. A lady of class, dignity and beauty. A real role model for young Black girls all over the globe," wrote a Twitter user.

Born in Bocas del Toro, Princess Angela  is a Panamanian fashion designer and the wife of Prince Maximilian of Liechtenstein.

