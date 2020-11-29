Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Nov 29 2020
By
Web Desk

The Crown: Emma Corrin shares backstage clips as Princess Diana

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 29, 2020

Emma Corrin on Sunday shared backstage video clips from the filming of Netflix show "The Crown".

Emma plays the role of Princess Diana in the series which has drawn criticism on social for its depiction of several members of the British royal family. 

In the clips posted on her Instagram, the actress bore a striking resemblance to Diana, who died in a car crash in 1996.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have also received backlash for signing a multi million deal with the streaming giant amid the criticism over "The Crown".

More From Entertainment:

Ayeza Khan wins fans' hearts in ethereal photoshoot

Ayeza Khan wins fans' hearts in ethereal photoshoot

Princess Angela called 'real role model' by Meghan Markle supporters

Princess Angela called 'real role model' by Meghan Markle supporters

Chadwick Boseman would have turned 44 today

Chadwick Boseman would have turned 44 today

Meghan Markle lauded for opening up about miscarriage ‘powerfully’: report

Meghan Markle lauded for opening up about miscarriage ‘powerfully’: report
Fans bombard Hailie Jade with questions

Fans bombard Hailie Jade with questions

Love is in the air for Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram

Love is in the air for Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram

Kate Middleton details over keen interest in children development

Kate Middleton details over keen interest in children development
'Turgut Alp' looks dapper in latest pictures

'Turgut Alp' looks dapper in latest pictures

Meghan Markle unaided by ‘royal master plan’ unlike Duchess Camilla

Meghan Markle unaided by ‘royal master plan’ unlike Duchess Camilla
Prince Harry warned amid title row: ‘Your actions have consequences’

Prince Harry warned amid title row: ‘Your actions have consequences’
Grammy Awards: Halsey, Eminem not on the same page

Grammy Awards: Halsey, Eminem not on the same page
Prince Philip’s portrayal in ‘The Crown’ rubbished: ‘Its disgraceful!’

Prince Philip’s portrayal in ‘The Crown’ rubbished: ‘Its disgraceful!’

Latest

view all