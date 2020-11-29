The Crown: Emma Corrin shares backstage clips as Princess Diana

Emma Corrin on Sunday shared backstage video clips from the filming of Netflix show "The Crown".

Emma plays the role of Princess Diana in the series which has drawn criticism on social for its depiction of several members of the British royal family.

In the clips posted on her Instagram, the actress bore a striking resemblance to Diana, who died in a car crash in 1996.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have also received backlash for signing a multi million deal with the streaming giant amid the criticism over "The Crown".