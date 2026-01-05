Owen Cooper teases his role in Jacob Elordi's 'Wuthering Heights'

Owen Cooper wins Critics Choice Award for 'Adolescence'

Owen Cooper, following his first Critics Choice Award win, has spoken up about his upcoming projects.

The Adolescence star is all set to collaborate with Jacob Elordi in the forthcoming movie, Wuthering Heights. The film also features Barbie famed Margot Robbie in pivotal role.

While talking to the press at the award ceremony, the 16-year-old talked about his role in the Emerald Fennell directorial.

Owen revealed, “I play the younger version of Heathcliff obviously Jacob Elordi is playing the older one.”

The child actor shares that he is excited for people to see how the character flashes between him and Jacob.

“And then I’ve got a really good part. It flashes back between me and Jacob… yeah, can’t wait for it to come out.”

Cooper then spoke about his experience of working on the film.

He confessed, “It was a lot different from Adolescence. It’s the normal way of filming so I had to say yes to it, and I loved every minute of it and it was a dream come true.”

The English actor gained international recognition after playing Jamie Miller in Netflix miniseries Adolescence. With the shows success, he became the youngest actor to receive an Emmy Award.