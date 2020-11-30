Jennifer Lawrence’s family farm burnt to the ground

Jennifer Lawrence's family farm, Camp Hi-Ho in Simpsonville blew up in flames

American actor Jennifer Lawrence's family farm in Kentucky was reduced to ashes after it was burnt down in a devastating fire.

The barn was used for a number of things by the family, including as a sanctuary for activities for kids each summer as well as a living and working space for the Lawrence’s themselves too.

The actor’s brother Blaine Lawrence revealed details of the incident to TMZ, claiming the fire burnt down his office space, a separate apartment the family used, stalls for horses, riding area for kids, indoor rock wall, a native wildlife display center, a garage, an arts and crafts pavilion and a lot more.



He also revealed that their outdoor sports court, tree fort, pet barn, lake area, archery range, animal pastures and outdoor horse-riding trails and other sites were fortunately unharmed.

Blaine has also set up a fundraiser to build the farm back up through community donations or a 501 (c)(3).

Currently the real cause of the fire is being investigated by authorities.