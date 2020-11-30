Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Nov 30 2020
Chadwick Boseman remembered by Mark Ruffalo on his 44th birthday

Monday Nov 30, 2020

Mark Ruffalo penned a heartfelt tribute for his dearly departed friend, Chadwick Boseman

Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo and other stars remembered their late friend Chadwick Boseman on his 44th birthday, months after his passing.

Marking the Black Panther star’s first birthday after his tragic demise, the Hulk actor turned to his social media with a heartfelt tribute for his dearly departed friend.

"Thinking of your passion, love, and your light today, @ChadwickBoseman. Happy Birthday. Wishing we could time travel back to this moment,” he wrote alongside a throwback video with Boseman.

Viola Davis, his costar from Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom also penned a touching tribute.

"Happy birthday in Heaven, Chadwick! You are still so alive to me!! I love you,” she wrote.

Boseman’s Black Panther costar Lupita Nyong’o tweeted: "Deeply loved, sorely missed. #ChadwickBoseman.”

