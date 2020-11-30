Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Nov 30 2020
By
Web Desk

Sajal Ali receives love from fans and fellow stars after winning DIAFA award

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 30, 2020

Sajal Ali receives love from fans, fellow stars after winning DIAFA award

Leading Pakistani actress Sajal Ali received love and congratulatory messages from fellow showbiz stars and fans after she was awarded for her contribution to film and television by the Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards (DIAFA).

Zara Noor Abbas and best friend of Sajal turned to Instagram and shared an adorable photo of Sajal on her story and wrote, “Super super proud of you @sajalaly” followed by a heart emoticon.

Momal Shaikh commented on Sajal’s post, “MashAllah congratulations and you totally deserve this and we are super proud of you.”

Sadia Hassan Hayat dropped several heart emoticons in the comment section.

Earlier, the Alif actress turned to Instagram and shared a chirpy snap after receiving DIAFA award saying, “This award is special to me not just as an artist, but as a proud Pakistani.”

“Thank you #DIAFA and thank you Dubai for honouring artists from around the world.”

More From Entertainment:

Chadwick Boseman remembered by Mark Ruffalo on his 44th birthday

Chadwick Boseman remembered by Mark Ruffalo on his 44th birthday
‘The Crown’ accused of promoting republican agenda by Prince Charles’s friend

‘The Crown’ accused of promoting republican agenda by Prince Charles’s friend
Jennifer Lawrence’s family farm burnt to the ground

Jennifer Lawrence’s family farm burnt to the ground

George Clooney says ‘everything changed’ after he married Amal

George Clooney says ‘everything changed’ after he married Amal
Sajal Ali wins big at the Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards

Sajal Ali wins big at the Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards
Chrissy Teigen reflects on her ‘brutal’ past months after devastating miscarriage

Chrissy Teigen reflects on her ‘brutal’ past months after devastating miscarriage

The Crown: Emma Corrin shares backstage clips as Princess Diana

The Crown: Emma Corrin shares backstage clips as Princess Diana
Ayeza Khan wins fans' hearts in ethereal photoshoot

Ayeza Khan wins fans' hearts in ethereal photoshoot

Princess Angela called 'real role model' by Meghan Markle supporters

Princess Angela called 'real role model' by Meghan Markle supporters

Chadwick Boseman would have turned 44 today

Chadwick Boseman would have turned 44 today

Meghan Markle lauded for opening up about miscarriage ‘powerfully’: report

Meghan Markle lauded for opening up about miscarriage ‘powerfully’: report
Fans bombard Hailie Jade with questions

Fans bombard Hailie Jade with questions

Latest

view all