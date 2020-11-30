Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Nov 30 2020
By
Web Desk

Opposition rallies cannot topple govt, PM Imran Khan will complete tenure: Sheikh Rasheed

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 30, 2020

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed. Photo: File/ Geo.tv.

RAWALPINDI: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will definitely complete his five-year tenure and merely holding jalsas cannot topple the government.

He was addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi to talk about different developments in Pakistan Railways as well as the current political climate in the country.

Answering a question, he said that the government is trying to stop the Opposition from holding jalsas only because of the surge in coronavirus cases in the country.

"The government has employed efforts to contain the rising spread of COVID-19. As you can see, Bilawal Bhutto contracted the virus from the Peshawar jalsa, while many others also tested positive after attending the Gujranwala jalsa."

Referencing Shahbaz Sharif's earlier statement about the need for a national dialogue, Sheikh Rasheed appreciated the move and said that PM Imran Khan is also ready to hold talks about everything except the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

"On the other hand, PDM chief Fazlur Rehman's politics should not approach a dead end as it will lead to a political decline," he said, adding that accidents happen when a "political driver drives foolishly."

Touching upon the issue of Pakistan's economy, he said that the country suffered in the past because of those who looted all the assets.

"Imran Khan will never want his country to be struggling with inflation. The government is trying its best to improve the situation and people will see the results in a few months," Sheikh Rasheed said.

More From Pakistan:

KU extends deadline for entry test based online admissions 2021

KU extends deadline for entry test based online admissions 2021
WATCH: PDM workers break through barriers at Multan rally venue

WATCH: PDM workers break through barriers at Multan rally venue
Clash at Pak-Afghan border leaves three in critical condition, four injured

Clash at Pak-Afghan border leaves three in critical condition, four injured
10-year-old Kasur boy chained, tortured for allegedly stealing pigeon

10-year-old Kasur boy chained, tortured for allegedly stealing pigeon
People in Sindh buying flour at expensive rates due to lower releases by Sindh Govt: Hammad Azhar

People in Sindh buying flour at expensive rates due to lower releases by Sindh Govt: Hammad Azhar
Mirpur, Hyderabad, Karachi and Peshawar record highest coronavirus positive rate

Mirpur, Hyderabad, Karachi and Peshawar record highest coronavirus positive rate
NCOC finalises coronavirus vaccine procurement recommendations: Asad Umar

NCOC finalises coronavirus vaccine procurement recommendations: Asad Umar
PTI's Barrister Khalid Khursheed elected as GB chief minister

PTI's Barrister Khalid Khursheed elected as GB chief minister
PTI govt counting last days in power, says Maryam Nawaz ahead of PDM's Multan rally

PTI govt counting last days in power, says Maryam Nawaz ahead of PDM's Multan rally
PDM's 'unemployed' lot exacting revenge on Punjab's masses: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

PDM's 'unemployed' lot exacting revenge on Punjab's masses: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan
PDM Multan jalsa: Aseefa Bhutto Zardari leads PPP's rally

PDM Multan jalsa: Aseefa Bhutto Zardari leads PPP's rally
Lahore again tops list of most polluted cities in the world

Lahore again tops list of most polluted cities in the world

Latest

view all