Monday Nov 30 2020
By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 30, 2020

Kim Kardashian highlights Brandon Bernard's case on Twitter, seeks to stop his execution

Kim Kardashian on Sunday highlighted the case of Texas man Brandon Bernard, seeking to stop his execution saying that he was not given a fair trial.

In a series of tweets, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star highlighted Brandon Bernard's case.

African American Bernard now 40, was sentenced to death for his involvement in the 1999 murders of two youth ministers.

Kim wrote, “A terrible case has been brought to my attention and I need your help. Without it, on December 12th Brandon Bernard is going to be executed for a crime he participated in as a teenager.”

She went on to say, “He has now been on death row for 20+ years with zero disciplinary write ups. He uses his time to reach out to at-risk youth, advising them to not stray from the Lord's path (or not follow in his teenage footsteps).”

“Although all five teens were black, 11 of the 12 jurors were white. This, coupled with the misleading and incomplete information the jury was given, deprived the boys of a fair trial. Instead of being executed, Brandon could live out his sentence in prison.”


