People in Sindh buying flour at expensive rates due to lower releases by Sindh Govt: Hammad Azhar

Hammad Azhar claims that Sindh government had released close to 6,000 megatonnes of wheat per day even though it had promised to release 10,000 per day. Photo: File

Federal Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar claimed on Monday that the people of Sindh were buying expensive wheat compared to other provinces due to the Sindh government's faults.

Taking to Twitter, Azhar said that the Sindh government had released close to 6,000 megatonnes of wheat per day, falling short of its promise to release 10,000 megatonnes per day.

"It also started its releases late in season compared to other provinces," said Azhar.

He added that due to these two reasons the people of Sindh were purchasing "expensive flour" compared to other parts of the country because of the "lower releases" by Sindh Government.