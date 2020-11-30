Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Nov 30 2020
By
Web Desk

People in Sindh buying flour at expensive rates due to lower releases by Sindh Govt: Hammad Azhar

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 30, 2020

Hammad Azhar claims that Sindh government had released close to 6,000 megatonnes of wheat per day even though it had promised to release 10,000 per day. Photo: File

Federal Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar claimed on Monday that the people of Sindh were buying expensive wheat compared to other provinces due to the Sindh government's faults.

Taking to Twitter, Azhar said that the Sindh government had released close to 6,000 megatonnes of wheat per day, falling short of its promise to release 10,000 megatonnes per day.

"It also started its releases late in season compared to other provinces," said Azhar. 

He added that due to these two reasons the people of Sindh were purchasing "expensive flour" compared to other parts of the country because of the "lower releases" by Sindh Government.

More From Pakistan:

Mirpur, Hyderabad, Karachi and Peshawar record highest coronavirus positive rate

Mirpur, Hyderabad, Karachi and Peshawar record highest coronavirus positive rate
NCOC finalises coronavirus vaccine procurement recommendations: Asad Umar

NCOC finalises coronavirus vaccine procurement recommendations: Asad Umar
Gilgit Baltistan all set to elect new chief minister today

Gilgit Baltistan all set to elect new chief minister today
PTI govt counting last days in power, says Maryam Nawaz ahead of PDM's Multan rally

PTI govt counting last days in power, says Maryam Nawaz ahead of PDM's Multan rally
PDM's 'unemployed' lot exacting revenge on Punjab's masses: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

PDM's 'unemployed' lot exacting revenge on Punjab's masses: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan
PDM jalsa: Aseefa Bhutto Zardari to lead PPP's rally in Multan

PDM jalsa: Aseefa Bhutto Zardari to lead PPP's rally in Multan
Lahore again tops list of most polluted cities in the world

Lahore again tops list of most polluted cities in the world

Weather update: Karachi to remain cold and dry over next 24 hours

Weather update: Karachi to remain cold and dry over next 24 hours
MQM-P leader Muhammad Adil Siddiqui passes away from coronavirus in Karachi

MQM-P leader Muhammad Adil Siddiqui passes away from coronavirus in Karachi
Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate climbs to 8.5%, shows NCOC data

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate climbs to 8.5%, shows NCOC data
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 30

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 30
PDM Multan jalsa: Punjab IG gives orders to remove barriers from Opposition leaders' paths

PDM Multan jalsa: Punjab IG gives orders to remove barriers from Opposition leaders' paths

Latest

view all