Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Nov 30 2020
By
Web Desk

UK minister breaks silence on 'The Crown'

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 30, 2020

British Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has finally broken the silence and called on the streaming giant to tell viewers royal drama 'The Crown' is fictional before each episode.

The minister also tried to address the fans that the hit series "is fiction" and should not be mistaken as fact amid controversies.

Praising the royal drama as a "beautifully produced work of fiction", the Culture Secretary said viewers could be in danger of mistaking it for fact without a warning at the beginning of each episode.

In conversation with the Mail, Mr Dowden stated : "It's a beautifully produced work of fiction, so as with other TV productions, Netflix should be very clear at the beginning it is just that."

He went on to share his fear about the royal drama's story, saying : "Without this, I fear a generation of viewers who did not live through these events may mistake fiction for fact."

The new warning comes amid rumours the show, which has been confirmed for seasons five and six, could be extended to show Princes William and Prince Harry as adults.

Sharing his knowledge about the royal dram 'The Crown', Omid Scobie, said he's heard "rumblings" Netflix are considering extending the run past Princess Diana's tragic death in 1997. he was speaking on his podcast Heirpod.

More From Entertainment:

Machine Gun Kelly admits he paid a heavy price due to beef with Eminem

Machine Gun Kelly admits he paid a heavy price due to beef with Eminem
Meghan Markle, Harry most likely to celebrate Christmas with Doria Ragland at Montecito mansion

Meghan Markle, Harry most likely to celebrate Christmas with Doria Ragland at Montecito mansion
Princess Diana's joke on second marriage one day prior to death

Princess Diana's joke on second marriage one day prior to death

Couldn't keep their hands off each other: ex-aide on Charles, Diana's love

Couldn't keep their hands off each other: ex-aide on Charles, Diana's love
Francia Raisa addresses ‘Saved by the Bell’ joke which mocked Selena Gomez

Francia Raisa addresses ‘Saved by the Bell’ joke which mocked Selena Gomez
Cardi B apologises for hosting 40-man Thanksgiving dinner amid Covid-19 pandemic

Cardi B apologises for hosting 40-man Thanksgiving dinner amid Covid-19 pandemic
Kim Kardashian highlights Brandon Bernard's case on Twitter, seeks to stop his execution

Kim Kardashian highlights Brandon Bernard's case on Twitter, seeks to stop his execution
Kate Middleton asks for 'expert help' on raising George, Charlotte, Louis

Kate Middleton asks for 'expert help' on raising George, Charlotte, Louis
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will be banned from using HRH titles, expert predicts

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will be banned from using HRH titles, expert predicts
Royal family in trouble over ‘cold’ response to Meghan Markle’s miscarriage

Royal family in trouble over ‘cold’ response to Meghan Markle’s miscarriage
Prince William, Kate likely to celebrate Christmas with Middleton family

Prince William, Kate likely to celebrate Christmas with Middleton family
Inside Aiman and Minal Khan’s star-studded birthday bash

Inside Aiman and Minal Khan’s star-studded birthday bash

Latest

view all