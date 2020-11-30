Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Nov 30 2020
Kate Middleton stuns royal fans and experts with her charisma and confidence

Monday Nov 30, 2020

Kate Middleton has showed off her 'charisma' during a recent video appearance, as she emerged to be a more confident royal while unveiling the five major insights into her landmark 5 big questions survey.

In the video clip, the Duchess of Cambridge seemingly sent a message to Meghan and senior royals that she's capable to take any role in future within the Firm.

A media outlet, citing a body language expert, claimed that Prince William's wife has now found her feet within the Firm and flaunted a more 'assertive' side.

The Duchess, who was known as a stereotype girl before her engagement to Prince William in 2010, emerged as much experienced and trained lady in the recent clip.

Kate Middleton could "elbow William, Prince Harry and even Meghan Markle out of the way to pitch the more contentious issues" in future, according to body language expert and author Judi James who analysed the latest clip of the Duchess and shared the details with Express.co.uk.

Casting light on Kate's recent video appearance, the expert claimed: 'It will be interesting to see if Kate’s delivery skills and obvious charisma during this campaign will give the royal Firm the confidence to move her into more controversial campaigns too'.

Judi was reported to have said: 'I think she has made it clear here that she has been woefully under-exploited for several years and could easily cope with work that is more hard-hitting in tone, like Diana’s landmines and AIDS charities.

"She might need to elbow William, Harry and even Meghan out of the way to pitch the more controversial issues but there are several clues from her body language recently that Kate also has a tougher side that has yet to be exploited.'

The Duchess of Cambridge's alleged disapproval for Meghan ever since she joined the royal fold has been a debate amongst royal experts on multiple occasions.

The mother-of-three reportedly snubbed Prince Harry's wife by ignoring her at Commonwealth Day, which was Meghan's last royal engagement before Megxit.

Kate Middleton's "professional" public speaking skills could see her take on a more challenging role within the Royal Family, according to Judi.

Judi claimed, 'Kate Middleton’s perfect smile is legendary, adding that her 'determination is clear in her facial expressions.'

