Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Nov 30 2020
By
Web Desk

Muneeb Butt slams luxury hotel for selling overpriced masks amid Covid-19 pandemic

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 30, 2020

Pakistan's leading actor Muneeb Butt blasted a luxury hotel in Karachi for selling face masks at an inflated price. 

In a video on social media, the Yaariyan star narrated his experience and said that he had forgotten his mask in his car and upon entry he was asked to purchase a mask. 

To add fuel to the fire he was asked to pay three times the price for the mask irking him to take to social media to vent. 

"We came here to shoot and I had forgotten my mask in my car," he explained.

"The security guard asked for to pay Rs. 30 for a mask which is sold for Rs.10 in the market."

It was not the money that was the issue at hand but rather the fact that the hotel was profiting amid the raging Covid-19 pandemic. 

Referring to his recent trip to Turkey, with his wife Aiman Khan, the actor said that the couple was given masks for free wherever they went.

"This is a big hotel. At the very least they should give the masks for free in order to encourage others to wear it but rather they are selling it at an overpriced rate. This is the difference between Pakistan and other countries," he said. 

More From Entertainment:

Kurulus: Osman: Mehmet Bozdag shares trailer for upcoming episode

Kurulus: Osman: Mehmet Bozdag shares trailer for upcoming episode

'Ertugrul' actress Esra Bilgic shows magic of her beauty to fans

'Ertugrul' actress Esra Bilgic shows magic of her beauty to fans
Kris Jenner sends birthday greetings to Chrissy Teigen

Kris Jenner sends birthday greetings to Chrissy Teigen
Khloe Kardashian doesn't care what others think about Tristan Thompson relationship

Khloe Kardashian doesn't care what others think about Tristan Thompson relationship
BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up US music charity auction

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up US music charity auction
Kate Middleton stuns royal fans and experts with her charisma and confidence

Kate Middleton stuns royal fans and experts with her charisma and confidence
UK minister breaks silence on 'The Crown'

UK minister breaks silence on 'The Crown'
Nostalgic fan shares picture of the Queen chatting with Prince Harry after his military training

Nostalgic fan shares picture of the Queen chatting with Prince Harry after his military training

Machine Gun Kelly admits he paid a heavy price due to beef with Eminem

Machine Gun Kelly admits he paid a heavy price due to beef with Eminem
Meghan Markle, Harry most likely to celebrate Christmas with Doria Ragland at Montecito mansion

Meghan Markle, Harry most likely to celebrate Christmas with Doria Ragland at Montecito mansion
Princess Diana's joke on second marriage one day prior to death

Princess Diana's joke on second marriage one day prior to death

Couldn't keep their hands off each other: ex-aide on Charles, Diana's love

Couldn't keep their hands off each other: ex-aide on Charles, Diana's love

Latest

view all