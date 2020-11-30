'Queen may not strip Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal titles'

Queen Elizabeth II may not strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal titles even after stepping down as senior members of the royal family in March.

According to royal author Robert Lacey, the decision to remove their titles could have severe repercussions not only on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex but also on the Queen and the monarchy alike.

The expert added that it was likely that even Harry and Meghan are willing to let go of their titles due to the severity of the move.

"I would imagine that if this is the way ahead, it will be presented as them doing it to their own accord," he told Express.

"I think for the Queen to strip them of their title would be a damaging act for their reputation and the reputation of the monarchy."

It is pertinent to mention that their Megxit deal was to be reviewed by the Queen after the completion of a 12-month period of which it is expected that they will be splitting forever and losing their HRH titles permanently.