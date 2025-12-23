Epstein files reveal shocking emails between Maxwell and mysterious ‘A xxx’

A newly revealed email sent to convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell raises alarming questions, with the sender jokingly asking if she had “found me some new inappropriate friends” to enjoy time with.

The message, signed only as “A xxx,” reportedly mentions being “up here at Balmoral Summer Camp for the Royal Family.”

The exchange is part of the latest release of documents from The Epstein Files, which include papers and images referencing the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein alongside numerous high-profile figures.

The email, dated August 2001, continued: “How’s LA? Let me know when you are coming over, as I am free from August 25 until September 2 and want to go somewhere hot and sunny with some fun people before having to put my nose firmly to the grindstone for the Fall. Any ideas gratefully received! See ya, A xxx.”

Investigators note that the identity of “The Invisible Man,” who appears in related emails, remains unknown, and there is no evidence linking the correspondence to any member of the Royal Family.

In one message, Maxwell apologised for only finding “appropriate friends,” signing off with a casual “Kisses Gx.”

The sender’s response revealed personal turmoil, mentioning the recent loss of a long-time valet.

“He had been with me since I was two,” the email read. “I am a little off balance as not only has my office been restructured, I have left the RN and now my whole life is in turmoil as I have no one to look after me.

He was a real rock and almost a part of the family.” The sender went on to ask for advice on how to get back on track, ending with a hopeful “See you real soon… I hope if you are coming over.”

The correspondence is part of a trove of more than 13,000 documents released by the US Department of Justice, offering further insight into Epstein’s network and communications.

Among the material is a highly controversial photograph of Andrew lying across five women at Sandringham House, the late Queen Elizabeth II’s cherished estate, with Maxwell standing nearby looking down at the scene.