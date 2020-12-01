Can't connect right now! retry
Kelly Clarkson given sole custody of kids amid divorce with Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson having a difficult time co-parenting with Brandon Blackstock due to issues of trust 

Kelly Clarkson is now the sole custodian of her kids, daughter River Rose, 6, and son Remington Alexander, 4 amid divorce proceedings with former husband Brandon Blackstock.

The decision was ruled in favour of Clarkson by a Los Angeles County judge who explained, "The Court finds that under the circumstances present in this case, the interest in providing stability and continuity for the minor children weighs in favour of Petitioner having primary custody," read the court document.

The document added that "the level of conflict between the parents has increased. The parties have a difficult time co-parenting due to issues of trust between them."

Despite having sole custody, the singer will allow her former husband Blackstock to meet their kids in the LA area at Clarkson's Woodvale residence.

Previous court documents stated that the kids will be allowed to spend Thanksgiving with their dad and the Christmas with Clarkson.

Clarkson sought divorce from husband Blackstock in June after being married for seven years.

They got engaged in December 2012 and were married in October 2013.

