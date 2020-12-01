Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 01 2020
By
Web Desk

Rihanna in a relationship with longtime friend A$AP Rocky

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 01, 2020

It was confirmed that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were indeed, romantically involve

Rihanna's relationship status has just changed as the singer has been taken off the market by her longtime friend A$AP Rocky.

Following months of speculation and rumours, it was confirmed by People that the two musicians were indeed, romantically involved.

This came not long after the two were spotted enjoying an intimate dinner in New York City’s Beatrice Inn during the Thanksgiving holiday.

The pair sent the rumour mills into an overdrive ever since RiRi called it quits with her billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel in January this year.

While she was later clarified to be nothing more than just good friends earlier this year, it looks like things are now finally heating up between the two.

The two have been friends since quite some time as the rapper also served as an opening act for the US leg of her Diamonds World Tour back in 2013.

