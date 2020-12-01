Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Tuesday Dec 01 2020
By
Faizan Lakhani

Watch: Shahid Afridi fumes at Afghanistan player for misbehaving with Mohammad Amir

By
Faizan Lakhani

Tuesday Dec 01, 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan’s former captain and flamboyant all rounder Shahid Afridi got everyone’s attention on Monday night when he scowled at Naveen-ul-Haq of Afghanistan after end of the Lanka Premier League match between Galle Gladiators and Kandy Tuskers.

Afridi’s Galle was beaten by Kandy in the game but at the end of the match a few hot words were exchanged between Mohammad Amir and Naveen-ul-Haq.

Sources say that Afridi got fumed when he saw Haq getting rude with the Pakistani pacer.

Read more: Afridi 'lands and conquers' in LPL 2020 by hitting blistering 50

TV footage showed both cricketers exchanging hot words. And, Afridi didn’t like it at all.

Soon after the match concluded both the teams came out for handshake, Shahid Afridi scowled at Naveen-ul-Haq and said something to him angrily.

It is not clear what Afridi had told the young Afghanistan player but it appears to be a shut up call by the former Pakistani captain to the Haq for going against spirit of sportsmanship.

