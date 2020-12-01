Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Tuesday Dec 01 2020
By
Web Desk

Lewis Hamilton tests positive for coronavirus, Briton to skip Sakhir Grand Prix

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 01, 2020

Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes team said that he has mild symptoms and is isolating in accordance with COVID-19 protocols and public health authority guidelines. Photo: File 

Lewis Hamilton will skip the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain after the Formula 1 driver tested positive for the coronavirus, said his Mercedes team on Tuesday. 

The race was scheduled to be held Sunday. 

"The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team regrets to announce that Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unable to take part in this weekend's Sakhir GP," said his team in a statement on Twitter. 

The Briton, who holds the joint record for most championship wins, was tested thrice in the last week with results coming in as negative. His team added that the last test was done on Sunday afternoon at the Bahrain International Circuit as part of the standard race weekend testing programme.

"However, he woke up on Monday morning with mild symptoms and was informed at the same time that a contact prior to arrival in Bahrain had subsequently tested positive," said the Briton's driving team. 

The Mercedes team said that the driver had taken a test after being informed of the situation. 

"Lewis therefore took a further test and returned a positive result. This has since been confirmed by a retest," said the statement. 

The statement said that the Lewis was now is isolation, adding that apart from showing mild symptoms the driver was "fit and well". 

Mercedes has said that they will announce their replacement driver for this weekend's race in "due course". 

More From Sports:

Kamran Akmal's father-in-law admitted after cricketer's protests outside hospital

Kamran Akmal's father-in-law admitted after cricketer's protests outside hospital

Aussie ex-cricketer David Hussey praises LQ's Dilbar Hussain for his skills

Aussie ex-cricketer David Hussey praises LQ's Dilbar Hussain for his skills
Watch: Shahid Afridi fumes at Afghanistan player for misbehaving with Mohammad Amir

Watch: Shahid Afridi fumes at Afghanistan player for misbehaving with Mohammad Amir
PAK vs NZ: 42 members of Pakistan squad clear coronavirus test for 3rd time

PAK vs NZ: 42 members of Pakistan squad clear coronavirus test for 3rd time
Court asks for police comments in alleged rape case against Babar Azam

Court asks for police comments in alleged rape case against Babar Azam
Wahab Riaz shares adorable selfie with wife on wedding anniversary

Wahab Riaz shares adorable selfie with wife on wedding anniversary
No mandate to influence Indo-Pak bilateral ties, says ICC chairman

No mandate to influence Indo-Pak bilateral ties, says ICC chairman
Pakistan's squad undergoes third round of coronavirus testing in New Zealand

Pakistan's squad undergoes third round of coronavirus testing in New Zealand
Watch: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during the India-Australia ODI match

Watch: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during the India-Australia ODI match
Tyson vs Jones: ‘Hurt’ with body blows, says Roy Jones after Mike Tyson bout

Tyson vs Jones: ‘Hurt’ with body blows, says Roy Jones after Mike Tyson bout
Update from New Zealand: Two Pakistan cricketers who tested COVID-19 positive are ‘no more infectious’

Update from New Zealand: Two Pakistan cricketers who tested COVID-19 positive are ‘no more infectious’
Lahori woman accuses Babar Azam of abuse, sexual violence

Lahori woman accuses Babar Azam of abuse, sexual violence

Latest

view all