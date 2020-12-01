Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Tuesday Dec 01 2020
By
Web Desk

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal spotted together at Karan Johar’s residence after months

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 01, 2020

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal spotted together at Karan Johar’s residence after months

Rumoured Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted enjoying party at Karan Johar’s residence after months.

Katrina and Vicky were last seen together at the grand Ambani Holi Bash early this year before the covid-induced lockdown.

The Sooryavanshi actress and Vicky were spotted heading to Karan Johar’s house for a small get together as the Bollywood is slowly getting back to work amid new normal.

Katrina was seen wearing red and white outfit with a black mask while her beau was spotted donning a casual shirt and a mask.

Other stars who attended Karan Johar’s party included Ananya Panday, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur and Zoya Akhtar and others.

Katrina and Vicky are rumoured to be dating for quite some time and are spotted together on several occasions.

The lovebirds have not officially confirmed their romance.

On the work front, Katrina will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop film Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar.

More From Bollywood:

Sara Ali Khan puts natural beauty on display in recent photo

Sara Ali Khan puts natural beauty on display in recent photo

Gauhar Khan, Zaid Darbar to tie the knot in intimate wedding ceremony

Gauhar Khan, Zaid Darbar to tie the knot in intimate wedding ceremony

Vidya Balan on picking roles that change the way Bollywood perceives women

Vidya Balan on picking roles that change the way Bollywood perceives women
Sara Ali Khan on ‘copying’ Karisma Kapoor in her upcoming film ‘Coolie No 1’

Sara Ali Khan on ‘copying’ Karisma Kapoor in her upcoming film ‘Coolie No 1’
Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma glad to continue yoga during her pregnancy

Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma glad to continue yoga during her pregnancy
Kiara Advani turns heat up in latest snap

Kiara Advani turns heat up in latest snap

Bhumi Pednekar leaves fans on edge with 'Durgamati' teaser

Bhumi Pednekar leaves fans on edge with 'Durgamati' teaser

Ananya Pandey stuns fans in sporty look

Ananya Pandey stuns fans in sporty look

Pregnant Kareena Kapoor treats fans with ‘Pink in Palampur’ selfie

Pregnant Kareena Kapoor treats fans with ‘Pink in Palampur’ selfie
Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan massively trolled after ‘Coolie No 1’ trailer release

Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan massively trolled after ‘Coolie No 1’ trailer release
Jacqueline Fernandez wraps up shoot for movie 'Bhoot Police'

Jacqueline Fernandez wraps up shoot for movie 'Bhoot Police'
Sunny Leone stuns fans in semi-sheer black gown

Sunny Leone stuns fans in semi-sheer black gown

Latest

view all