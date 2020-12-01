Nick Jonas sends love to ‘beautiful woman’ Priyanka Chopra to celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

American singer Nick Jonas has extended love and sweet wishes to his ‘wonderful, inspiring and beautiful woman’ wifey Priyanka Chopra to mark their second wedding anniversary.

The Find You singer took to Instagram and shared throwback photos from their wedding ceremony and penned down a heartfelt message. He wrote, “Two years married to the most wonderful, inspiring and beautiful woman.”

“Happy anniversary @priyankachopra I love you,” he further said.



Later, the Sky Is Pink actress took to photo-video sharing platform and posted PDA-filled photo with heartfelt message.

Priyanka said, “Happy 2 year anniversary to the love of my life. Always by my side. My strength. My weakness. My all. I love you @nickjonas.”

The celebrity couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony on December 1, 2018.



Priyanka is currently in UK for the shooting of her next film Text For You.