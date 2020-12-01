Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Dec 01 2020
Hajj cannot be performed in usual manner unless COVID-19 vaccine is available: Religious Affairs Minister

Tuesday Dec 01, 2020

Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri. Photo: File/ Geo.tv.

Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri on Tuesday said that Muslims will not be able to perform Hajj in the usual manner unless the coronavirus vaccine becomes widely available.

Speaking during a morning show on Geo News, the minister said that the government of Saudi Arabia has made it very clear that it will only allow Hajj to take place under the Kingdom's coronavirus safety protocols. 

Qadri that the issue of subsidy for Hajj pilgrims has not been discussed yet. 

This year, the number of pilgrims performing Hajj drastically reduced from last year's 2.5 million to 10,000 in line with Saudi Arabia's COVID-19 safety measures. Pilgrims travelling from other cities of the Kingdom to Makkah were also required to undergo a mandatory quarantine period before Hajj.

About 70% of the pilgrims were foreigners residing in the kingdom, while the rest were Saudi citizens.

In BBC HARDtalk interview, Ishaq Dar says he owns only one property in Pakistan

Punjab decides to register cases against PDM Multan rally organisers

India's moves 'imperiling peace and stability' in S Asia, PM Imran Khan tells Chinese leadership

Teen drowns in Chenab River while taking selfie

Pakistan has lost 100 healthcare workers to coronavirus

WATCH: Bakhtawar Bhutto shares video of her fairytale-like engagement ceremony

Peshawar imposes smart lockdown in five neighbourhoods as COVID-19 cases continue to increase

Where are the trees?: SC seeks details of Billion Tree Tsunami project

Laal singer Shahram Azhar dedicates rendition of Jalib's famous poem to Maryam, Asifa

Ali Tareen thinks Asifa Bhutto is 'pretty cool'

PDM should be allowed to hold public gathering in Lahore, PTI's Faisal Javed Khan says

PM Imran Khan to review Pakistan-France relations in cabinet today

