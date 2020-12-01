Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Dec 01 2020
Nicki Minaj feature's infant son's voice in wholesome new voice note

Tuesday Dec 01, 2020

Nicki Minaj feature’s infant son’s voice in wholesome new voice note

Despite keeping her baby boy relatively hidden from public view, Nicki Minaj has managed to continue serving up wholesome updates of the tiny tyke.

The update features a heartfelt voice note where Minaj can be heard speaking to her cooing baby boy. 

Right from the start the young mother can also be heard saying, "Say hi to the Barbsz, papa bear. Say hi. Whatcha doin'? Say something. Aww, you said hi to the Barbz? Good boy."

Check it out below:

From that moment the internet broke down in emotional fits. Many began saying, “I’m not crying… YOURE crying,” whereas others got a little more creative and asked the star to "give him studio time! he's already memorizing romans holiday. put him on the remix!"

