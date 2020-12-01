Can't connect right now! retry
Meesha Shafi teases new music in adorable birthday post

Musician Meesha Shafi gave fans a wonderful surprise on her birthday as she teased new music for this month.

Taking to Twitter, the vocal diva shared a throwback photo of her first birthday which featured an adorable mini version of herself with her uncle, and famed columnist, Hamid Akhtar. 

Fans could not help but shower compliments and birthday wishes on the singer. 

"Happy birthday to me. Have treats for you all in the form of musical goodies this birthday month! Throwback to my first birthday. Seen here in the arms of the first feminist man and truly woke influence in my life. My nana, the progressive giant, Hamid Akhtar," the caption read. 

Take a look: 


