pakistan
Tuesday Dec 01 2020
By
Web Desk

After Ertugrul, PM Imran Khan wants PTV to air Turkish biographical series 'Yunus Emre'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 01, 2020

Upon yet another recommendation by PM Imran Khan, Yunus Emre will now be making its way to PTV. Photo: Geo. tv/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday recommended the Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) to broadcast Turkish historical and biographical series Yunus Emre after the tremendous success of another Turkish series Diriliş: Ertuğrul that topped the charts in Pakistan after it got famous in Pakistan.

Read more: Ertuğrul team urges Pakistani fans to break record for most number of YouTube subscriptions in a month

In a tweet, the premier strongly recommended the national broadcaster to air the historical show especially for those who exhibit an interest in Sufism.

"I strongly recommend the serial Yunus Emre being shown on PTV for all those who are interested in Sufism (Marayfat)," the prime minister wrote on the micro-blogging site.

The show, based on the life of an Islamic poet, has been retitled as Raah-e-Ishq in Urdu for the Pakistani audience.

Read more: Following the success of ‘Ertuğrul’, ‘Yunus Emre’ to hit small screens in Pakistan

It orbits around the life of Yunus Emre, the 13th century Anatolian Sufi poet, who greatly influenced Anatolian culture.  The story is inspired by Yunus's voyage to Nallihan where he establishes himself as Seljuk official. 

