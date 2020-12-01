After Ertugrul, PM Imran Khan wants PTV to air Turkish biographical series 'Yunus Emre'

Upon yet another recommendation by PM Imran Khan, Yunus Emre will now be making its way to PTV. Photo: Geo. tv/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday recommended the Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) to broadcast Turkish historical and biographical series Yunus Emre after the tremendous success of another Turkish series Diriliş: Ertuğrul that topped the charts in Pakistan after it got famous in Pakistan.

In a tweet, the premier strongly recommended the national broadcaster to air the historical show especially for those who exhibit an interest in Sufism.

"I strongly recommend the serial Yunus Emre being shown on PTV for all those who are interested in Sufism (Marayfat)," the prime minister wrote on the micro-blogging site.

The show, based on the life of an Islamic poet, has been retitled as Raah-e-Ishq in Urdu for the Pakistani audience.

It orbits around the life of Yunus Emre, the 13th century Anatolian Sufi poet, who greatly influenced Anatolian culture. The story is inspired by Yunus's voyage to Nallihan where he establishes himself as Seljuk official.