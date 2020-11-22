Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Nov 22 2020
Following the success of 'Ertuğrul', 'Yunus Emre' to hit small screens in Pakistan

Sunday Nov 22, 2020

Upon yet another recommendation by PM Imran Khan, Yunus Emre will now be making its way to PTV

Following the record-breaking success of Diriliş: Ertuğrul in Pakistan, another Turkish hit is making its way to the state-run PTV.

Upon yet another recommendation by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Faisal Javed Khan announced that Yunus Emre: Aşkin Yolculuğu will now be making its way on small screens in Pakistan.

The show, based on the life of an Islamic poet, has been retitled as Raah-e-Ishq in Urdu for the Pakistani audience.

“On the directions of PM ImranKhan, yet another hit by @mmehmetbozdag YunusEmre (AşkinYolculuğu) to be telecast on PTV. Yunus Emre (the Dervish) was an Islamic poet, a mystic & a poor villager,” wrote Javed on Twitter.

“Story of a great Sufi wholly dedicated to ALLAH & searching or unity. It is a Journey of Transformation. Yunus Emre was well versed in mystical philosophy, esp that of the 13th-century poet and mystic Jalaluddin Rumi. Serial is a great example of a meticulous attention to detail work,” he went on to add. 


