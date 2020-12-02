Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Dec 02 2020
Web Desk

Hailey Bieber holds the key to her husband's heart: Justin opens up about having children

Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 02, 2020

Justin Bieber revealed that 'Hailey Bieber has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman' before getting pregnant.

The pop star, who appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday, delighted fans as he opened up about his plan to start family with his model wife, saying: 'I’m going to have as many (kids) as Hailey is wishing.' 

The 26-year-old in his reply to host Ellen, who was quick to question him about when he and Hailey are planning to have babies, revealed, "I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman and I think she is just not ready yet. And I think that’s okay."

The 'Yummy' hitmaker added that when it comes to his plans for the future, he's happy to have as many children as his 24-year-old wife would like.

'I’m going to have as many (kids) as Hailey is wishing,' Justin smiles. 'I’d love to have myself a little tribe. But, it’s her body and whatever she wants to do… I think she wants to have a few. At least two or three.'

Justin Bieber also stunned Ellen as he revealed he's left some space on his back so that he can add his children's names to his tattoo collection once he's a father.

