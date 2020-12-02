Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Dec 02 2020
Billie Eilish: 'I did get a tattoo, but you won’t ever see it'

Wednesday Dec 02, 2020

Singer Billie Eilish stunned everyone as she revealed:'I did get a tattoo, but you won’t ever see it.'

The artist of a James Bond theme song, in her latest Vanity Fair interview, also shared a big news about her upcoming musing saying: 'I my brother Finneas O’Connell have been working on new music', adding that they have 16 new songs in the works.

During the interview, the 18-year-old said: 'I learned so much more about the way people are living. The climate crisis and social injustice and all the bad things made me think differently.'

She also opened up about her resolve against injustice, saying: 'I will never stop fighting for all the black and brown people who have lost their lives to police brutality.'

Billie Eilish, who has been a global name due to her pop stardom, reportedly takes advice from other artists like Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Katy Perry to achieve the excellence as a music sensation.

