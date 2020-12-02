Buckingham Palace staff member fears jail sentence after stealing items worth $135,000

Court ruled the 37-year-old staffer confirmed he stole a 'significant quantity' of items

A staffer previously working at Buckingham Palace admitted he sold valuable items from the Queen to make money off them online.



Adamo Canto pleaded guilty to three counts of theft, reported by BBC, between November 2019 and August 2020.

The 37-year-old staffer confirmed he stole a "significant quantity" of items, including signed official photographs of Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

In addition, he sold a royal state banquet photo album of President Donald Trump's visit to the UK, worth a whopping $2,000.

Canto admitted his access to royal offices got strong during the coronavirus pandemic, due to which he stole items from staff lockers, the Queen's Gallery shop and Prince Andrew's storeroom.

The items scored Canto as much as $135,000 off those items via Ebay.

He has currently been released on bail but has been warned his theft can land him in jail.