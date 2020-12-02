Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 02 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry warned by Queen Elizabeth to not 'have one foot in the camp and one foot out'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 02, 2020

Prince Harry ordered to make a choice between love and duty by Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry was ordered to make a decision of a lifetime by grandmother Queen Elizabeth, prior to his shocking Megxit deal.

In a striking interview with Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, it was revealed that the Queen asked Harry to choose between his love and duty.

Burrell revealed on Vicky Pattison's podcast, The Secret To, "She would have done everything she possibly could do to say to Harry stay with the working family because you are part of it and the country loves you.

"But he wanted something else and he went with his heart not his head and he went with the woman he loves. You cannot blame him for that.

"The Queen gave Harry a choice at Sandringham, Harry said ‘granny can I keep my uniforms and contacts with the army?’ And she said you can’t have one foot in the camp and one foot out."

To this, host Pattison added, "Yes, you cannot have your cake and eat it too."

Agreeing with her, Burrell replied, "Look how wise she was, I think she did the right thing."

More From Entertainment:

Machine Gun Kelly reveals how Megan Fox help him navigate through intense therapy

Machine Gun Kelly reveals how Megan Fox help him navigate through intense therapy
Erin Doherty says it was hard to play Princess Anne in 'The Crown' as 'she lacked purpose'

Erin Doherty says it was hard to play Princess Anne in 'The Crown' as 'she lacked purpose'
Princess Diana forced to sell good image, make money for royal family

Princess Diana forced to sell good image, make money for royal family
Buckingham Palace staff member fears jail sentence after stealing items worth $135,000

Buckingham Palace staff member fears jail sentence after stealing items worth $135,000
Selena Gomez heats things up with rumoured boyfriend Jimmy Butler

Selena Gomez heats things up with rumoured boyfriend Jimmy Butler
Princess Diana's former butler rubbishes claims about 'The Crown' being a work of fiction

Princess Diana's former butler rubbishes claims about 'The Crown' being a work of fiction
Prince Harry talks about how being father to son Archie changed his world view

Prince Harry talks about how being father to son Archie changed his world view

Billie Eilish: 'I did get a tattoo, but you won’t ever see it'

Billie Eilish: 'I did get a tattoo, but you won’t ever see it'
Hailey Bieber holds the key to her husband's heart: Justin opens up about having children

Hailey Bieber holds the key to her husband's heart: Justin opens up about having children
Rhea Chakraborty outclasses Bollywood's bigwigs to top 2020 list of most-searched celebs

Rhea Chakraborty outclasses Bollywood's bigwigs to top 2020 list of most-searched celebs
Justin Bieber jokes about Brad Pitt in talks with Ellen

Justin Bieber jokes about Brad Pitt in talks with Ellen
Queen, Prince Philip to celebrate Christmas 'quietly' amid Covid-19 crisis

Queen, Prince Philip to celebrate Christmas 'quietly' amid Covid-19 crisis

Latest

view all