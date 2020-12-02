Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 02 2020
By
Web Desk

Kelly Clarkson might be forced to pay Brandon Blackstock whopping $135k monthly

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 02, 2020

Kelly Clarkson might have to pay a staggering $300,000 monthly in alimony along with $135k 

Kelly Clarkson’s bitter divorce feud with Brandon Blackstock is intensifying with each passing day.

And while the singer was awarded primary physical custody of their two children, her ex-husband isn’t backing down and is going towards the full extent of law to get money out of her through spousal support.

Californian lawyer Kelly Chang Rickert explained why the American Idol winner might have to pay a staggering $300,000 monthly in alimony along with $135k in child support.

“California has one of the highest guideline supports in all 50 states, it’s based off income. So yes, depending on Kelly’s salary (which should be in the millions), his request sounds about right,” she told HollywoodLife.

“You can still get child support if you don’t have majority of the kids, if the other sides income is far, far greater,” she said.

“He basically got her financials, plugged it in and is asking for the guideline and he’s going to get it because the guideline in California is extremely high. He doesn’t have to justify it because it doesn’t matter because it’s guidelines,” she went on to say.

“They’ll probably negotiate something, because maybe her income goes up and down, up and down. If she has a bad year, like no royalties or something, then it’ll go down, so they’ll negotiate something,” she continued.

“Her earning capacity is not going to be like this forever, I don’t think, so she won’t be able to pay this amount forever.”

“Child support is always modifiable. You can negotiate for alimony to be non-modifiable, but in typical cases where income goes up and down, they don’t agree to that. They always say child support is modifiable,” she added.

“It really depends what she’s making, because the formula for alimony is pretty high in the state. There are very set guidelines that take into account what each party is making. It is really just based on her earnings.”

“If she makes $20 million per year then she would pay $8000 a month in child support, and $90,000 in alimony per month. But if she earns more, it goes up,” she said.

“They were married for seven years so she’ll be paying three and a half years of alimony. But child support is payable until the kids are 18. We don’t know what happened to end the marriage but even if he was unfaithful to her she still has to pay because it doesn’t matter,” she added.

Clarkson and Blackstock got married back in 2013 and filed for a divorce this year in June. They are parents to two kids, River Rose, 6, and Remy, 4.

More From Entertainment:

Nikki Bella reveals what led to her split with John Cena

Nikki Bella reveals what led to her split with John Cena

Oscars 2021 to have an in-person ceremony, confirms Academy

Oscars 2021 to have an in-person ceremony, confirms Academy

BTS allowed to defer military service after South Korea revises law for K-pop stars

BTS allowed to defer military service after South Korea revises law for K-pop stars
Obama admits not giving Dolly Parton a Presidential Medal of Freedom was a mistake

Obama admits not giving Dolly Parton a Presidential Medal of Freedom was a mistake
Prince Harry warned by Queen Elizabeth to not 'have one foot in the camp and one foot out'

Prince Harry warned by Queen Elizabeth to not 'have one foot in the camp and one foot out'
Machine Gun Kelly reveals how Megan Fox help him navigate through intense therapy

Machine Gun Kelly reveals how Megan Fox help him navigate through intense therapy
Erin Doherty says it was hard to play Princess Anne in 'The Crown' as 'she lacked purpose'

Erin Doherty says it was hard to play Princess Anne in 'The Crown' as 'she lacked purpose'
Princess Diana forced to sell good image, make money for royal family

Princess Diana forced to sell good image, make money for royal family
Buckingham Palace staff member fears jail sentence after stealing items worth $135,000

Buckingham Palace staff member fears jail sentence after stealing items worth $135,000
Selena Gomez heats things up with rumoured boyfriend Jimmy Butler

Selena Gomez heats things up with rumoured boyfriend Jimmy Butler
Princess Diana's former butler rubbishes claims about 'The Crown' being a work of fiction

Princess Diana's former butler rubbishes claims about 'The Crown' being a work of fiction
Prince Harry talks about how being father to son Archie changed his world view

Prince Harry talks about how being father to son Archie changed his world view

Latest

view all