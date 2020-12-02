Can't connect right now! retry
PM Imran Khan to attend oath-taking ceremony of Gilgit Baltistan cabinet today

Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced to grant provisional provincial status to Gilgit Baltistan last month.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay an official visit to Gilgit-Baltistan today, Geo News reported citing unnamed sources.

During the visit, according to the report, he will participate in the oath-taking ceremony of the new cabinet of Gilgit Baltistan and deliver an address on the occasion.

Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, Special Assistant to PM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam and PTI chief organiser Saifullah Khan Nyazee will accompany PM Imran.

The prime minister is also expected to attend a briefing on new national parks in the region. Amin Aslam will apprise the PM about the steps being taken to improve the environment.

The premier will also inaugurate the Nanga Parbat and Himalaya national parks - the highest in Gilgit Baltistan.

This would be PM's second visit to the region in as many months. During his last visit on November 1, just before the election, he announced to grant the provisional provincial status to Gilgit Baltistan.

‘PTI to follow merit’

On Tuesday, GB Chief Minister Muhammad Khalid Khurshid said that his government will work day and night to address all deprivations that the region witnessed in the past.

In a tweet which he shared a few hours after taking the oath as the new chief minister of GB, Khurshid stated that the government will take actions solely on the basis of merit, adding that every part of the region will now be developed on an equal footing.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at Governor House in Gilgit

Pakistan's exports increase by 7.2% amid COVID-19 pandemic

Watch: Lawyers fire shots into the air, Lahore police register case

Ishaq Dar BBC HARDtalk intervew: PTI lawmakers lash out at former finance minister

After Ertugrul, PM Imran Khan wants PTV to air Turkish biographical series 'Yunus Emre'

In BBC HARDtalk interview, Ishaq Dar says he owns only one property in Pakistan

Punjab decides to register cases against PDM Multan rally organisers

India's moves 'imperiling peace and stability' in S Asia, PM Imran Khan tells Chinese leadership

Teen drowns in Chenab River while taking selfie

Hajj cannot be performed in usual manner unless COVID-19 vaccine is available: Religious Affairs Minister

Pakistan has lost 100 healthcare workers to coronavirus

