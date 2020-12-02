PM Imran Khan to attend oath-taking ceremony of Gilgit Baltistan cabinet today

Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced to grant provisional provincial status to Gilgit Baltistan last month.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay an official visit to Gilgit-Baltistan today, Geo News reported citing unnamed sources.



During the visit, according to the report, he will participate in the oath-taking ceremony of the new cabinet of Gilgit Baltistan and deliver an address on the occasion.

Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, Special Assistant to PM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam and PTI chief organiser Saifullah Khan Nyazee will accompany PM Imran.

The prime minister is also expected to attend a briefing on new national parks in the region. Amin Aslam will apprise the PM about the steps being taken to improve the environment.

The premier will also inaugurate the Nanga Parbat and Himalaya national parks - the highest in Gilgit Baltistan.

This would be PM's second visit to the region in as many months. During his last visit on November 1, just before the election, he announced to grant the provisional provincial status to Gilgit Baltistan.

‘PTI to follow merit’

On Tuesday, GB Chief Minister Muhammad Khalid Khurshid said that his government will work day and night to address all deprivations that the region witnessed in the past.

In a tweet which he shared a few hours after taking the oath as the new chief minister of GB, Khurshid stated that the government will take actions solely on the basis of merit, adding that every part of the region will now be developed on an equal footing.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at Governor House in Gilgit