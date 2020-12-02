Imad Wasim allowed to participate in BBL

The 30-year-old cricketer will represent Melbourne Renegades. Photo: Geo. tv/File

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to all-rounder Imad Wasim to participate in the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL), The News reported on Wednesday.



The Big Bash League will run from December 23 to January 26.

The 30-year-old cricketer will represent Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash after the T20 series against New Zealand.

The left-arm spinner is captain of Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Karachi Kings and recently led his team to its maiden title victory in the fifth edition of the tournament.



Imad, however, is not the only Pakistani cricketer likely to represent Melbourne in the upcoming season of BBL as Pakistani pacer Dilbar Hussain will join the city's second team as well.