Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul’s wife Neslisah Alkoclar follows in footsteps of husband on her birthday

Wednesday Dec 02 2020
Neslisah Alkoclar, the wife of Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who portrays the titular role in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, received love and sweet wishes from the fans on her 32nd birthday today.

Following in the footsteps of her husband, Engin Altan, Neslisah urged her fans to let their support for children with autism and contribute to their education instead of buying birthday gifts for her.

Sharing her dazzling photo on Instagram, Neslisah wrote, “Today is my birthday. In order to contribute to the education of children with autism, with your support, today is a good day, instead of gifts, let your support be a hope for children with autism.”

Earlier in July, Engin Altan announced that this year on his birthday, he is launching a donation campaign for the Turkish Cancer Society.

Sharing his message in Turkish and English languages, Engin Altan said, “This year, for my birthday I started a donation campaign with Turkish Cancer Society.”

“I would like my beloved ones and relatives [to] donate for hope to cancer patients who need support instead of buying presents to me.”

“I would like to thank in advance to everyone for their support,” he said before signing off.

