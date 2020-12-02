Prince William expected to make changes to monarchy once he takes over the throne

Prince William's massive admiration has escalated calls of him being the next king instead of his father Prince Charles.

With his modern touch and reliable repute, the Duke of Cambridge is one of the most loved royals in the British royal family.

Former palace aide and butler of Princess Diana, Paul Burrell recently spoke on Vicky Pattison’s podcast about how William is likely to make several positive changes to the monarchy if he becomes king.

"We are not going to see change, real change until Prince William will become King. Then Princess Diana's genes inside Prince William will kick in and make the Royal Family more approachable, acceptable and out there,” he said.

“I think Prince Charles will follow the traditional route, his mother's route, his grandmother's route.”

"If he does become King with his wife, and the wife of a King is a Queen, King Charles and Queen Camilla will rein for a short time. But what effect will that have on the British psyche?" he added.

"I would like to ask the public. Would you rather have King Charles and Queen Camilla or would you rather have King William and Queen Catherine,” he asked.