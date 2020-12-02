Can't connect right now! retry
Mariah Carey spills the beans on her love for an 'extravagant' holiday season

Mariah Carey is a holiday junkie and throughout the years, she has made it a point to celebrate Christmas with the laughter and excitement of a 12-year-old.

The icon shed some light on her love for the festive season during an interview for Elle’s special digital holiday edition.

There she admitted that, while she may behave like an adult, during the holiday season she wants to be “eternally 12.”

Carey was quoted telling the publication, "After I kind of emerged from my first relationship-slash-marriage [to Tommy Mottola] I created the Christmases that I wanted to have.”

During the course of her interview she referenced her troubled childhood and added how, "A lot of very bad stuff happened to me when I was 12. But also, there is the spirit of that kid, that fighter who doesn't give up, who does embrace who she is, even though the world didn't understand that from my point of view."

She concluded by saying, "I literally go to a snowy place. Reindeer are there — I'm not making this up. Santa Claus comes, hangs out with the kids. And by the way, even if I didn't have kids, I would be doing this."

Ellen Page: 'Juno' actor comes out as transgender, changes name to Elliot
Steven Spielberg files restraining order against potential 'murderer'

Meghan Markle's popularity wins over Melania Trump's influence
Stephen Colbert on benign positional vertigo diagnosis

Prince William expected to make changes to monarchy once he takes over the throne
BTS’s Suga unveils new health update post shoulder surgery
Why is Africa special to Prince Harry?
Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul’s wife Neslisah Alkoclar follows in footsteps of husband on her birthday
Prince William, Kate, Meghan and Prince Harry closer than ever after miscarriage
Kelly Clarkson talks about her ‘horrible’ divorce and realizing she wasn’t happy
Queen to celebrate Christmas at Windsor Castle for the first time in 32 years
Prince Harry opened up about having ‘not more than two kids’

