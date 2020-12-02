Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Dec 02 2020
Eminem's daughter breaks months-long 'silence'

Wednesday Dec 02, 2020


Hailie Jade is back to Instagram after taking almost 6-month break from the Facebook-owned app.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday the social star posed a mirror selfie and captioned it: " Does the explanation “2020” work for everyone here?".

Fans of the Eminem's daughter were left worried after her "disappearance" from Instagram since May.

Hailie Jade Mathers, the daughter of Marshall Mathers aka Eminem, has made a good name for herself in the world of social media.

The social media influencer is followed by over two million people on Instagram where she often shares her pictures and videos as well as information regarding her projects.


