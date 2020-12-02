Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Dec 02 2020
Gillian Anderson treats 'The Crown' fans to behind-the-scenes pics

Wednesday Dec 02, 2020

While fans of hit Netflix series The Crown are recovering from the post-Crown blues, famed actor Gillian Anderson took to Twitter to share some behind-the-scenes photos of the loved series.

Anderson, who plays Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, left fans wanting for more as she showed filming scenes at Balmoral, the monarch’s vacation home in Scotland.

The Sex Education star also shared a lovely video of herself with Olivia Colman, who plays the Queen, in a golf cart.

As Colman drove backwards, the duo could be heard passing jokes. 

"Are we filming?" Olivia asked. 

"We are," Gillian replied.

Olivia responded, "This could be the last film you ever make," probably referring to her driving skills. 

Gillian joked, "I know, that's why I'm taking it."

Take a look:


