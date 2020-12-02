Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Dec 02 2020
Pakistan ranks higher than India in ICC Super League rankings

Wednesday Dec 02, 2020

After defeating India in the ODI series, the Australian International Cricket Council (ICC) has topped the Super League points table.

The Aaron Finch-led Australian cricket team lost to India by 13 runs in the third and final ODI in Canberra but based on winning the first two matches, the Kangaroos won the series by 2-1.

This was Australia's second series in the ICC World Cup Super League, which began in July this year. The team had also won the three-match ODI series against England by a margin of 2-1 in the same month.

After the recent win against India, Australia is now at the top of the points table with 40 points earned through four victories, while world champions England hold the second place with a difference of 10 points.

Pakistan stands third on the points table after winning the home series against Zimbabwe with 2-1 in October and November this year.

It should be noted that there is a competition between 13 teams in the ICC World Cup Super League.

The first seven teams on the points table will be eligible to participate directly in the 2023 ICC World Cup series, while the remaining six teams will play qualifying rounds in which two teams will be selected.

India, the host of the tournament, will be automatically eligible to play in the ICC World Cup. However, after its recent loss to Australia, India is placed on number six on the points table. 

