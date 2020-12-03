Mahira Khan and Ahad Raza Mir shower praise on Sajal Ali

Sajal Ali, who added another feather to her cap after winning the International Icon award at DIAFA, attracted massive applause from her hubby Ahad Raza Mir and charming star Mahira Khan.

Sajal shared the picture with DIAFA trophy on her Instagram. Her sweetheart Ahad dropped a beautiful line in the comment section to laud his wife as he wrote: 'Proud of You'.

On the other hand, the actress also received huge praise from fans and friends, including Mahira Khan, Sana Javed, Hira Mani and others as she made the whole nation proud winning an International Icon award.



Mahira Khan also shared heart emoji to felicitate her coligue on her win.

Sajal was awarded for her contribution to film and Television by the Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards (DIAFA) last week.

DIAFA, which is held annually in Dubai, honours distinguished International and Arab figures for their annual achievements and contributions towards communities and societies betterment.

Receiving the award, Sajal said: "Assalamualaikum everyone, first of all I want to say that I am really honoured to be here with such amazing actors and amazing people."

Taking to Instagram, Sajal Ali shared a clip of the event, showing her receiving the award.

Sajal Ali, wife of Ahad Raza Mir, also thanked her fans, saying: 'I really want to thank to all may fans for believing in me.'