Prince William forces Kate Middleton to copy Meghan Markle in public appearances

Prince William, in a bid to copy Meghan Markle, asked Kate to replicate one of her intriguing habits

Prince William has advised Kate Middleton to be as natural and candid as she can be while interacting with an audience, a trait that is synomomous with Meghan Markle.

The future King of England, Prince William, in a bid to copy Meghan, asked Kate to break royal protocol and speak in a podcast candidly.



The Duke of Cambridge, second in line to the throne, urged his wife to 'just talk and don’t worry about about saying anything she shouldn’t' before she appeared on her ‘Happy Mum, Happy Baby’ podcast with Giovanna Fletcher.

Speaking about the interaction, Fletcher revealed, "They had scheduled 45 minutes.

"We had an hour and a half! Basically, Prince William had come in as he was briefing her and he said, ‘Just talk. Don’t worry about saying anything you shouldn’t or exposing too much. We can change it in the edit. Just talk,'" she added.

“So she was going to answer everything. It was amazing.”

This is not perceived to be usual Kate-behaviour and royal fans even believe this was done to overshadow Meghan's popularity.

Meghan is adored for her courage and candidness amid her efforts to be transparent and open about her life to the public.