Thursday Dec 03 2020
Candace Owens fires back at Harry Styles's recent response to 'Vogue' criticism

Thursday Dec 03, 2020

Candace Owens continues attacking Harry Styles, 'He looks stupid, but he doesn’t look feminine'

Candace Owens is not barring herself from firing shots at Harry Styles over his andogynous Vogue dress.

Responding to Styles's clapback on her distasteful remark which came on Wednesday in an interview with Variety, Owens took to Twitter to slam him once again.

"When people try to tell me I don’t have influence, and then @Harry_Styles dedicates an entire post to my tweet,” she wrote. “I inspire global conversation. #BringBackManlyMen Shots fired.”

On her Instagram Stories, the political pundit said in a clip, "He looks stupid, but he doesn’t look feminine. He kind of just looks like he’s in a different century and I think it looks good.”

Owens added, “He’s giving me Henry VIII meets Michael Jackson ‘You Are Not Alone’ vibes. I’m digging it. I would wear it, Harry. I love you.”

During a recent chat with Variety, Styles said he is happy to see inclusivity for all genders in fashion.

He said it's “exciting” that “lines are becoming more and more blurred” in fashion and even captioned his photo with Owens phrase, “Bring back manly men."

