Thursday Dec 03 2020
By
Faizan Lakhani

Pak vs NZ: Relief for Pakistani players as 2 new cases declared ‘historical, non- infectious’

By
Faizan Lakhani

Thursday Dec 03, 2020

Pakistani players in a group photo before leaving for New Zealand. 

KARACHI: The New Zealand health authorities have stated that the two of three cases that returned with positive PCR on day 6 of testing earlier are now confirmed as “historical cases” and not infectious.

The news brought some relief to Pakistan camp that is eagerly waiting for a permission to start training in New Zealand.

“Two members of the Pakistan men’s cricket team we reported yesterday as under investigation tested positive at day 6 routine testing. These people are confirmed as having historical infections, and will be counted in our total as they have not been counted overseas,” said a spokesperson of New Zealand health ministry.

Read more: 42 members of Pakistan squad clear coronavirus test for 3rd time

It is worth mentioning that three members of Pakistan squad returned with positive PCR on day 6 of testing earlier. The health authorities had earlier said that the three cases would be investigated further to determine if they are historical cases.

One of them was already confirmed as new case yesterday that brought the number of total active cases in Pakistan squad to 6.

The health ministry official added that the decision to allow Pakistan team to resume training is under consideration.

Read more: Shoaib Akhtar asks New Zealand cricket board to 'behave' themselves

“Decisions around exemptions from managed isolation requirements which would allow the team to train are still under consideration,” the spokesperson said.

The decision is likely to be made on Friday after results of 9th day testing conducted on Thursday.

