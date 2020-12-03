Rana Sanaullah warns of violent clash if PTI govt tries to impede PDM rally in Lahore

Rana Sanullah addresses media in Lahore. Photo: Geo. tv /File

LAHORE: PML-N Punjab president Rana Sanaullah has warned the PTI government against creating hurdles for the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) rally in Lahore next week, saying that the government would be responsible if the situation turns violent.

Reiterating that the Opposition was only demanding free and fair elections, Sanaullah said the PDM's next power show planned in Lahore would act as a referendum against the 'selected' and 'puppet' government of Imran Khan. "It will be the last nail in the coffin," he claimed.

The PML-N leader was talking to reporters after a PDM meeting wherein the Opposition reviewed arrangements for the December 13 jalsa and devised strategies for the planned protest.

“December 13 will be the day when people from across the country will come out against this fascist government,” said Sanaullah, stressing that the upcoming event will determine the future of the country.

The PDM has announced it would hold the public gathering in Lahore "at all costs". The PPP will host a meeting on December 7 in Lahore to finalise the arrangements ahead of the jalsa - which is being hosted by the PML-N.

Meanwhile, PML-N secretary information Marriyyum Aurangzeb advised PM Imran Khan 'gracefully' resign before the public shows him the door on December 13.

In response to the upcoming jalsa, PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Thursday said that the government will not create any obstacles for the PDM jalsa because the rally is a "big obstacle in itself."

Taking to his Twitter account, he further wrote that all PDM jalsas have flopped and failed to exert any pressure on the government.

"We only care about the rising number of cases amid the second wave of COVID-19 in the country. People should take care of themselves and wear a mask at all times," Faisal Javed stressed.



