Harry Styles slam netizens pitting ‘One Direction’ members against each other

Harry Styles recently set the record straight regarding his One Direction days and even admitted that he actually “loved being in the band,” much to the shock of haters.

He touched on it all during an interview with Variety and even admitted that his past led him one step closer “towards evolution.”

“When you look at the history of people coming out of bands and starting solo careers, they feel this need to apologize for being in the band. ‘Don’t worry, everyone, that wasn’t me! Now I get to do what I really want to do.’ But we loved being in the band."

He even gave a shout out to all his former band mates during the interview and explained how their success as solo artists came forward due to their dedication towards the craft.

“I think there’s a wont to pit people against each other. And I think it’s never been about that for us. It’s about a next step in evolution. The fact that we’ve all achieved different things outside of the band says a lot about how hard we worked in it.”

Before concluding he also touched his days in the group with great nostalgia and explained how, “When we were in the band, I used to try and write with as many different people as I could. I wanted to practice — and I wrote a lot of bad [expletive]."