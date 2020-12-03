Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Thursday Dec 03 2020
Kangana Ranaut’s tweet brings more legal trouble to her doorstep

Thursday Dec 03, 2020

Kangana Ranaut was slapped with another legal notice for allegedly misidentifying a woman

Bollywood’s most contentious star, Kangana Ranaut has trouble knocking on her doorstep yet again.

The Queen actor was slapped with another legal notice for allegedly misidentifying a woman in Delhi’s farmers protest as Bilkis Bano.

Advocate Harkam Singh was the one who filed the legal notice against the actor and demanded that she apologize publicly for her tweet.

Talking to ANI, Singh said: “The legal notice dated November 30, suggests that the actress should have authenticated information before posting it on social media."

The notice read: "It is to inform you that the said lady is not a fake lady. Her name is Mahinder Kaur and she belongs to Bathinda. She is the wife of farmer Labh Singh Nambardar. She in her life, has always remained connected with fields and filed work and she is the wife of a farmer."

"That by tweeting in such a manner, the same also points out towards the fact that the protest which is being conducted by the farmers, is being conducted by bringing persons on rent. Such low thinking from you, who herself is lady and celebrity, is not acceptable,” it read.

"That you have further made a mockery of the farmers who, by putting their life to risk, have been protesting for their rights. It is known to one and all that in the said farmers' protest, a number of farmers have already lost their lives," it was further added..

