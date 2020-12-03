Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Dec 03 2020
By
Web Desk

Machine Gun Kelly posts expletive-laden tweet against publications siding with Eminem

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 03, 2020

Machine Gun Kelly has reacted strongly to media reports that followed his recent talk with the Interview Magazine.

During his interview, the Cleveland rapper had also discussed his infamous beef with Eminem among many other issues.  

MGK admitted that it was his beef with Em that prevented his album "Hotel Diablo" from fulfilling his expectations.

The excerpts of the interview were used by many publications and tabloids under different headlines which the rapper didn't like one bit.

Taking to Twitter on December 1, MGK posted an expletive-laden tweet targeting some 'blogs' for making what he said misleading headlines from 'false narratives'.

While he did not mention any publication, it was evident that he was offended by the headlines which seemed to create the impression that MGK admitted to being destroyed by Eminem in their long running beef.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry hounded for owning a 16 bath estate: ‘Practice what you preach!’

Prince Harry hounded for owning a 16 bath estate: ‘Practice what you preach!’
Photos: Queen Elizabeth is all ready to celebrate Christmas at Windsor Castle with royal décor

Photos: Queen Elizabeth is all ready to celebrate Christmas at Windsor Castle with royal décor
Ashley Graham reveals how she befriended Jennifer Aniston

Ashley Graham reveals how she befriended Jennifer Aniston

Prince Charles’s pal defends him amid ‘The Crown’ portrayal

Prince Charles’s pal defends him amid ‘The Crown’ portrayal
ARMYs swoon over BTS J-Hope’s celebrity crush

ARMYs swoon over BTS J-Hope’s celebrity crush
BTS’s 'angel' Jimin wins ARMY's hearts with his heartwarming donations

BTS’s 'angel' Jimin wins ARMY's hearts with his heartwarming donations
Mahira Khan, others pour in support to Maya Ali for latest project

Mahira Khan, others pour in support to Maya Ali for latest project
Cardi B opens up about daughter Kulture’s ‘sassy’ nature

Cardi B opens up about daughter Kulture’s ‘sassy’ nature
Yasir Hussain's hilarious throwback photo with Anwer Maqsood goes viral

Yasir Hussain's hilarious throwback photo with Anwer Maqsood goes viral
Cardi B hates that netizens ‘Demand you be Mother Teresa’

Cardi B hates that netizens ‘Demand you be Mother Teresa’
Harry Styles believes ‘uncomfortable’ race dialogue is ‘essential’

Harry Styles believes ‘uncomfortable’ race dialogue is ‘essential’
BTS' Jungkook becomes first to surpass 25bn views for hashtag on TikTok

BTS' Jungkook becomes first to surpass 25bn views for hashtag on TikTok

Latest

view all