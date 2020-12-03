Can't connect right now! retry
Sania Mirza shares adorable video with son Izhaan Mirza Malik

Tennis ace Sania Mirza is not only a master at her sport but is an equally dedicated parent to her son Izhaan Mirza Malik. 

In her most recent post on Instagram, she shared an adorable video with the two-year-old teaching him about traffic signals.

The tennis star can be heard asking her son questions regarding the topic to which the cutie answers correctly.

Even fans couldn't help but sing praises of the mommy and son. 

"It's good too teach them young ... Very young learning all about signal boxes," the caption read.

Take a look:



