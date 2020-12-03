Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Dec 03 2020
Blackpink set to mesmerise fans with 'The Show' on YouTube

Thursday Dec 03, 2020

Members of Blackpink, Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rose are all set to wowo fans with their stunning performance on YouTube channel.

YouTube Music has delighted the fans as it made the announcement of livestream concert featuring the K-pop group. 'The Show' is set for launch on December 27 at midnight.

The event, available exclusively on Blackpink’s YouTube channel, will include first-time performances of songs from 'The Album' released in October.

Blackpink stated: 'We wanted to end the year with something very special for our Blinks who have been waiting so patiently for us.'

The group continued: 'We hope everyone can comfortably enjoy our first-ever livestream concert ‘The Show’ at home and hopefully join in on some special perks we’ve prepared for those who join our channel.'

'Overall, we’re super excited to share this fun moment with our Blinks and we can’t wait till The Show,' it concluded.

The music lovers can purchase access to 'The Show' on Blackpink’s YouTube channel.

The K-pop released their debut album in October. Earlier this year, the group released hit songs with music icons Selena Gomez and Lady Gaga. Blackpink topped several YouTube records since their debut in 2016.

