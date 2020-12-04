Priyanka Chopra brings South Asian talent to the fore with new ambassadorial role

Priyanka Chopra aims to change the way South Asians in the fashion industry are perceived

Priyanka Chopra is doing her best to showcase the talent of the South Asian diaspora as the newly-appointed British Fashion Council's (BFC) 'Ambassador for Positive Change.'



On Thursday, the global icon took to Instagram to reveal how she is doing her best to highlight the ingenious work of South Asian designers.

In her picture, Pee Cee can be seen dressed in a statement black and white ensemble.

"One of my priorities as the BFC Ambassador for Positive Change is to celebrate the extraordinary talent of South Asian designers. Tonight I’m wearing @kaushik_velendra, a South Asian born designer who is breaking stereotypes, pushing for more sustainable fashion, and changing the way South Asians in the industry are perceived," the actress began her post.

"Not to mention, he opens up his studio space in London to South Asian design students who are struggling to find a place to create," she added.

Pee Cee went on to say, "Thank you for tonight’s amazing look. I can’t wait to see all the bright places your career takes you! And a special thank you to @luxurylaw for introducing me to this supremely talented human."

