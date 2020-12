LAHORE: An additional sessions court in Lahore dismissed an application against TikTok stars Hareem Shah and Sandal Khattak on Friday.

The petitioner had alleged that Shah and Khattak stole their goods. However, local police informed additional sessions judge Nauman Mehmood Naeem that an investigation was carried out and no stolen items were found in Shah and Khattak’s possession.

The case was then disposed off by the court.